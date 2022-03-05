Ortom Hails Buhari For Appointing Benue Son, Echono, As TETFUND Boss

Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Saturday, praised President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Arch Sunny Echono as the executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND.

Echono is from Benue State. THE WHISTLER gathered that the new TETFUND boss is the immediate past permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja.

Governor Ortom expressed delight that Echono’s outstanding performances in the education ministry earned him the new appointment.

Quoting him, “I am delighted with this well-deserved appointment. Arch Echono is a good ambassador of Benue State and distinguished citizen of Nigeria.

“His diligence and wealth of experience in the management of human and material resources over the years will be the needed asset in his new assignment.”

He urged Echono to ‘sustain his high administrative and professional excellence, high moral and ethical standards that have brought him thus far’.

He also reminded him that the nation ‘is his constituency and should take cognizance of the diversity and interest of all Nigerians while taking decisions’.

Our correspondent reports that Gov Ortom has been vocal about President Buhari’s poor handling of herder-farmers’ clashes in Benue State.