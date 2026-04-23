HYPREP: Deep-Sea Skills Will End Artisanal Refining In Ogoniland

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The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project has commenced a specialised skills acquisition programme for 44 Ogoni youths, most of them former artisanal refiners, in a renewed effort to curb illegal oil activities through economic reintegration.

The training, which focuses on commercial diving and underwater welding, is being held at the Subweb Technical Training Academy in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

HYPREP said the initiative, under its livelihood restoration programme, is designed to transition participants from informal and hazardous refining activities into legal, safe, and sustainable employment.

Speaking during an orientation session for the trainees, HYPREP Project Coordinator, Nenibarini Zabbey, said illegal artisanal refining remains a major driver of environmental degradation in Ogoniland.

He cited the findings of the United Nations Environment Programme report on Ogoniland, which highlighted the severe impact of oil pollution on soil, water, air quality, and public health.

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Zabbey explained that the programme seeks to address both environmental and economic concerns by equipping beneficiaries with globally relevant technical skills.

“The skills you will acquire are highly specialised and in demand locally and internationally. This is an opportunity to redefine your future and contribute meaningfully to national development,” he said.

He added that the orientation was critical to acquaint participants with safety standards, discipline, and expectations required for successful completion of the programme.

Zabbey also urged the trainees to become agents of change within their communities by raising awareness about the dangers of environmental pollution and the risks associated with artisanal refining.

In his remarks, Chief Lubabari Baaba, Managing Director of Mamba Underwater Diving Services, facilitators of the training, commended HYPREP for its commitment to youth empowerment and capacity building in Ogoniland.

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He advised the trainees to remain focused and disciplined throughout the duration of the programme.

Also speaking, Dr. Elvis Ikoma, representing the leadership of Ogoni ex-artisanal refiners, warned participants against returning to illegal refining after the training.

“This programme is an opportunity, not a right. Anyone who goes back to artisanal refining or vandalism after this will face strict consequences from the government,” he said.

The training programme is part of broader efforts to restore livelihoods and promote environmental sustainability in Ogoniland, a region long affected by oil pollution and illegal refining activities.

Observers say the initiative reflects a shift towards combining enforcement with economic alternatives in tackling environmental challenges in the Niger Delta.