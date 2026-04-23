PSC To Conduct Police Exams Nationwide

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The Police Service Commission has announced that the written examination for applicants seeking enlistment into the Nigeria Police will be held from April 28 to 30, 2026, across designated centres nationwide.

In a statement issued and signed by the Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Torty Njoku Kalu, on behalf of the Commission on Thursday.

The Commission said the exercise is being conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and will cover candidates applying for positions as Police Constables under both General Duty and Specialist categories.

According to the PSC, only applicants who successfully passed the earlier physical and credentials screening will be eligible to sit for the examination.

He stated that qualified candidates have been advised to visit the official recruitment portal beginning Friday, April 24, 2026, to print their Examination Invitation Cards, which will specify their examination date, time, and venue.

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The Commission outlined mandatory items for the examination, including a pen, a National Identification Number (NIN) slip issued by the National Identity Management Commission bearing a clear photograph, and a printed copy of the invitation card. Candidates are also required to appear in a prescribed dress code of white shorts, white T-shirt, and white canvas shoes.

Reiterating its commitment to a transparent recruitment process, the PSC emphasized that the exercise is entirely free of charge. It warned applicants to beware of fraudsters, stressing that any involvement in job racketeering, scams, or financial inducements would attract strict legal consequences.