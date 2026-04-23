Gov Bala Declares Himself ‘Freelance Politician’ As Obi Visits

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Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has described himself as a “freelance politician” with no firm ties to any political party, making the declaration on Thursday while hosting Labour Party’s Peter Obi and South-East stakeholders in Bauchi.

Mohammed said the meeting centred on national unity and cross-regional collaboration, insisting the discussions were not driven by partisan interests.

“Neither PDP nor ADC is standing alone. I am a freelance politician now, and his party is also in limbo. We are looking up to the judiciary.

“Certainly, we are all in the opposition, and that is why I say this is a political discussion,” Mohammed said, adding that the finer details of their deliberations would remain confidential for now.

The governor said ongoing engagements among political actors were focused on possible realignments and cooperation ahead of future elections, expressing optimism that the current political climate could serve as a unifying force for opposition figures.

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“We cannot operate without a platform. At the end of the day, the current political situation may even help unify us and strengthen our chances of winning elections,” he said.

Mohammed described Obi’s visit as symbolic of broader efforts to build bridges across Nigeria’s regions, saying it aligned with his state’s values of inclusivity and national cohesion.

Obi, for his part, said the visit was aimed at fostering unity and soliciting collaboration across geopolitical zones, pushing back against speculation that the engagement was about political defections or party recruitment.

“We are not inviting each other into political parties; we are inviting ourselves to build a better Nigeria,” he said.

The meeting was attended by several South-East stakeholders, including former Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa and Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe and Victor Umeh.

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The development is the latest in a series of cross-party consultations by Mohammed, who has in recent months hosted leaders from the African Democratic Congress and the All Progressives Congress as political realignments gather pace ahead of the 2027 elections.