‘I didn’t Endorse Tinubu’– Kanu Nwankwo Disassociates Self From Meeting With Ex-Players

Ex-Super Eagles striker, Kanu Nwankwo has dissociated himself from asking people to vote ‘a particular candidate’ in the upcoming presidential election.

Nwankwo popularly called Papilo made the disclaimer in a video shared on Twitter.

Last year, ex-players of the Super Eagles visited the All Progressive Party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a move that has been described as endorsement by the ex-players.

The visit was during Tinubu’s 70th birthday anniversary.

A novelty match was also organised in the APC candidate’s honour.

Players like Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West, Obafemi Martins and Julius Aghahowa among others were present.

Taribo West who spoke at the event said, “The Ahmed Bola Tinubu movement will be established.”

It was however believed that the former players had endorsed the APC candidate.

But the former African player of the year posted “my country people. Do what is right and vote. KIndly stop spreading fake news in my name that I endorsed asked you to vote for anyone.

“I’m not the one to chose who you will vote for. So, stop the rubbish with my name and go get your PVC and vote. I’m not a politician. “