Lagos Gov’t Vows To ‘Fish Out’ Armed Shooters Seen In Viral Video

The Lagos State Government has condemned a viral video showing a group of thugs shooting in broad daylight in Surulere area of the state.

In a statement on Saturday, the State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso , alleged that the thugs are believed to be henchmen of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Omotoso, security agencies are investigating the video, and will fish out and prosecute the actors.

“The Lagos State Government has noted the flood of comments sparked by the shocking video of a group of thugs shooting in broad daylight in Surulere.

“Security agencies are investigating the video, which has gone viral on the social media. We believe they will fish out and prosecute the evil actors, who are believed to be henchmen of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We condemn this savagery that has portrayed our State, the safest in Nigeria, in a bad light. That is not who we are; we are civilized and cultured,” Omotoso said.

The Commissioner noted that the shooting has portrayed the State, which he described as "the safest in Nigeria", in a bad light.

Omotoso informed that as a result of the incident, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will not be participating at The Platform Governorship Debate, scheduled to hold on Sunday January 29, 2023.

He also informed that the Governor will, henceforth, shun any forum that may require him sharing podium with the PDP.

“Following advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, we will henceforth shun any forum that may require us being together with PDP and its agents of violence.

“Consequently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regrets to announce that he will not be participating at The Platform Governorship Debate of January 29, 2023.

“The Governor holds Pastor Poju Oyemade and the Covenant Christian Church family in high esteem and cherishes future opportunities to engage the congregation and render accounts of his stewardship to them as integral parts of the Lagos electorate.

“We will never be found in the company of those to whom the lives of innocent Lagosians mean nothing. Mr Sanwo-Olu won’t share a podium with them,” he added.

The APC and the PDP have been at loggerheads with each other over alleged attacks on the campaign train of the PDP Guber Candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran (Jandor), by a group of thugs in the Surulere Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

In statement on Saturday, Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, alleged that the thugs were sponsored by the APC.

“The hoodlums went to the Baale of Ojuoluwa in Empire area of the LGA to threaten him not to receive the entourage who was billed to pay him a courtesy visit.

“The gates leading to the entire Empire area was locked and vehicular movement around the area disrupted.

“In the same vein, the canopy and chairs arranged at Iponri Housing Estate was violently destroyed by APC killer-thugs who were armed with dangerous weapons, including guns, and many of our members who were making the arrangements were wounded in the ensuing fracas,” Amode said.

“The same set of the APC-sponsored thugs mobilised themselves to Soloki Street, Aguda ,where Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran went to observe Jumat prayers, welding dangerous weapons, destroying vehicles in the entourage and violently smashing one of the campaign vehicles.

“They also vandalised the campaign vehicles of our House of Representtives Candidates, Hon. Soyinka, who is a sitting member of the House of Representatives,” he stated.

He appealled to President Muhammad Buhari, to use his good offices as the President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces “to stem the undemocratic practice of APC in Lagos State, against opposition parties.”

Amode also called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, “to rise to the occasion and provide adequate security for all and sundry to enable them to exercise their franchise in the coming elections.”

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of the APc in the State, Seye Oladejo, has accused the PDP guber candidate, Adediran of unleashing terror on innocent and law-abiding citizens of the State during his campaign in Surulere.

Oladejo alleged that the attack was a ploy to instil fear in the hearts of would-be voters as the governorship election draw closer.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the terror unleashed on innocent and law-abiding citizens of Lagos state by the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming national elections, Olajide Adediran, otherwise known as Jandor in the course of his campaign in Surulere Local Government.

“The incident left in its wake several injured victims and three people reportedly died.

“We condemn in strong terms the unwarranted and unprovoked resort to violence on the citizens of the state in the name of an electioneering campaign. In broad daylight, Jandor’s thugs fired guns at their hapless victims who ran for dear lives.

“Lagos cherishes its enviable status as the safest state in the country – a result of the long-running and painstaking investment in security.

“We view this attack as a ploy to instil fear in the hearts of would-be voters as we count down to the elections.

“It’s pathetic to note that a candidate seeking to govern the state could be seen actively promoting violence to disrupt the peace of the citizens.

“The PDP and its candidate have been busy in the past few days, and have been crying in the media that their posters were being torn. Unknown to me public he perfected his evil plans which manifested at his rally.

“While we can imagine the untold misery and frustration that his faltering campaign might have visited on him, it ought not to result in the thirst for the blood of potential voters.”