I Hid My Identity At Isolation Centre, Says Ajimobi’s Brother

One of the younger brothers of the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Afeez, has siad he hid his identity when he went to test for COVID-19.

The ex-governor’s brother said he used Adetunji instead of Ajimobi when he went to the Olodo isolation Centre, Ibadan where he was treated and confirmed negative.

Speaking on Fresh 105.9FM in Ibadan on Monday, Afeez said he got excellent treatment at the isolation centre despite not disclosing his relationship with the late Ajimobi.

The former governor died of COVID-19 in June.

He said he would have thought that he was treated specially because of his brother if he had registered with his name.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde and the medical personnel at the centre for doing excellently. He also appealed to people of the state to comply with COVID-19 protocols while calling on government to arrest violators.

He said he would.probably have died if he had continued to self- isolate without going to the isolation centre.

He said, ” When they asked me what are the symptoms I am feeling, I said I have not been coughing but I was feeling feverish, the headache was too much. They said I had just a mild symptom that I should self- isolate. But is it all of us that have private room? Is it everyone that has enough understands to take care of us? I did the self isolation, I was in my room, everything was being controlled but did anybody know the pain I was going through?

“They are trying, they kept on calling me and they told me what to do, I was doing it but because of the pains I was going through, I was using everything that would make the pains to go away.They told me everything and sent a link to me on my WhatsApp to follow. When I started using it and nothing changed, the pains were getting too much.If I waited for two to three extra days, I don’t know what will happen.

“When I got to the isolation center at Olodo, I was impressed. I saw a neat compound, everything was in place. When I got there to be honest with you, I did not use Ajimobi, I used Adetunji and my middle name. Even when I did the test.”