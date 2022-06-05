I Hope Owo Church Massacre Not Aimed At ‘Punishing’ Akeredolu For Opposing Open-Grazing – SAN

A human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa ( SAN), has condemned the mass killing of worshippers at a Catholic church in Owo, the hometown of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Scores of worshippers were reportedly killed during the attack which residents said were done by detonating an explosive and shooting .

The senior lawyer called on security agencies to arrest the perpetrators and prosecute them accordingly.

He however said he prayed the church was not attacked to spite Akeredoku because of his position against open grazing and restructuring among others .

The lawyer said, “It is ungodly to take any life, whatever the motive may be. Whether in the mosque or church, innocent worshippers should not be killed in the course of the practice of their faith.

“Although no one has claimed responsibility for this dastardly act, the security agencies bear a duty to unravel the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“My appeal is to all those who have grievances to adopt the rule of law to ventilate them. The bloodshed in the land is too much and no reason can be advanced for this desperate act of wickedness.

“Owo being the hometown of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, I pray that this dastardly act has nothing to do with his principled stand on national issues such as restructuring, resource control, power rotation, restriction on open grazing and state police.

“The governor has been at the forefront of the implementation of the regional security outfit, Amotekun, which has been hugely successful in crime reduction. I urge him not to relent in any of these noble pursuits, if that is the genuine desire of the people that he represents.”

Adegboruwa commiserated with the bereaved families , the government of Ondo State and entire state .