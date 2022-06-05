Police Demote Officer For Promoting Cultism In Viral Video

The Nigeria Police Force has approved the demotion of one Corporal Isaac Matthew to the rank of Constable after he was caught singing, dancing and brandishing an AK47 rifle in praise of a secret confraternity.

The officer, attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command took to Tiktok on May 7 to perform the act, described by the police as a violation of the Social Media Policy (SMP).

A statement issued on Sunday by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the decision to demote the officer followed the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial having reviewed the recommended punishment for the offences of Discreditable Conduct, Promoting Secret Cults and violation of SMP of the Police.

“Meanwhile, orderly room trials are ongoing and decisions reached at the end of such trials will be made known as the current police administration is committed to a transparent, accountable and proactive policing system in Nigeria,” the statement read.

Adejobi said the Force is currently looking into many other disciplinary cases of unprofessionalism and misconduct by officers who have had encounters with members of the public.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, therefore charges all police officers to uphold professional ethics, discipline and the ideals of the Nigeria Police Force.

“He further charges them to be committed to self-discipline in line with the IGP’s policing agenda of ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standards, enhancement of anti-corruption drive with a view to having the desired Police institution Nigerians deserve,” the statement said.