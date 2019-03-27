I Lied About Receiving ‘Over 100m’ From Buhari Campaign – Charly Boy

Barely a week after admitting that he received money in excess of N100 million from President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign team to stop the attacking the President, the co-convener of “OurMumuDonDo” movement, Charles Oputa a.k.a Charly Boy, has retracted his statement.

THE WHISTLER had reported how Deji Adeyanju, a former co-convener of the group, alleged that Charly Boy opened up to him about receiving money from “the oppressors” when he confronted him (Charly Boy) with the allegation.

Charly Boy himself had granted an interview where he claimed the spokesperson of the Buhari campaign, Festus Keyamo, paid him “heavily” to redirect his criticisms of President Buhari to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the defeated presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“When Festus Keyamo came to discuss Deji’s matter with me, he heard my new song where I was dissing Atiku, he paid for the song because he wanted to use my song. I don’t mind collecting money if you want to use my song.

Asked how much Keyamo paid him, he said: “He (Keyamo) paid heavy money, nine figures … Everybody wanted a part of the money including Deji and I did not mind sharing it,” he told Roots TV.

Reacting to Charly Boy’s account, Keyamo had tweeted: “I’ve been having some good laugh. Whoever thinks that I would pay a penny for a song by @Areafada1 that disses both the APC and PDP must have his/her head examined.”

Days after Keyamo’s denial, Charly Boy has backpedalled on his earlier statement.

He said: “For someone to believe that I collected money in nine digits from a politician for a video clip is laughable, because even if I am Davido or Wizkid, who will pay me such amount.

“Some persons are bent on denting the brand that I have built over the years, but I am not deterred because the struggle for a better Nigeria must continue, and my mouth cannot be shut.”

Charly Boy told Oak TV that he admitted to collecting the money earlier “to play along and understand if Mr Adeyanju, the person who he called son will believe the rumours”.