Senate Presidency: Why We Picked Lawan Instead Of Ndume – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, offered explanations regarding its decision to endorse Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, for the position of senate president in the 9th Senate.

APC’s explanation came after Senator Ali Ndume, who is eyeing the office, accused the leadership of the party of unilaterally picking Lawan without recourse to senators-elect and other members of the party.

“We were surprised on Monday when National Chairman of our party told us a decision had been taken to adopt Ahmed Lawan as candidate from the North East for the position of the President of the Senate,” said Ndume, adding that, “such a decision was taken and we were not given the chance to ask questions. We were not allowed to make comments.”

The APC leadership was said to have announced its endorsement of Lawan at a meeting it organized for President Muhammadu Buhari to meet with governors and senators-elect of the party on Monday.

But explaining its choice today, the national spokesperson of the APC, Lanre Isaa-Onilu, said the party consulted with President Buhari and other party leaders before settling for Lawan after considering all other available options.

This however contradicts Ndume’s earlier claim that the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, allegedly did not consult with President Buhari before arriving at Lawan’s candidacy for the senate president position.

“It was Adams Oshiomhole that said that Ahmad Lawan should be our next Senate President. I don’t believe that that is truly the position of Mr President,” Ndume said.

“Before I went into this contest, I consulted with Mr President and he gave me the go-ahead. I consulted with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and he also gave me the go-ahead immediately after the primaries,” he said.