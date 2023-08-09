‘I Love When Nigerians Do Amazing Things’ — Josh2funny’s Audition On America’s Got Talent Excites Fans

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian, Josh Alfred, also known as Josh2funny, appeared on global talent show ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Wednesday.

Josh2funny wowed the judges and the crowd with his funny rap performance, speed reading, and magic tricks.

The performance has continued to elicit reactions from Nigerians on Twitter, with many hailing the skit maker’s versatility and talent.

Ex-BBN housemate Tacha said, “Lool Josh is the funniest!! Really Big to make it to America Got Talent!!”

@AfamDeluxo tweeted, “Josh 2 funny is unbelievably daring. It takes lots of guts to be able to do what he did. If you have never climbed a stage, you won’t understand. For him to face an audience different from his usual audience and even make them laugh is incredibly audacious. S/o to Josh! ❤”

Eni Adeoluwa said, “If I see that Josh2Funny video ten times, I’ll retweet it 10 times. I love when Nigerians do amazing things, it gives you hope, puts a smile on your face for the moment and just tells you ‘it’s possible’”

@_AsiwajuLerry tweeted, “Josh2funny on America’s Got Talent?? Josh is blownn!! This cracked me up from the start to the end.”

@Spotlight_Abby said “Many Nigerians thought that Josh2Funny went to America’s got talent to shame us. Lol. They probably didn’t get the joke. Josh went there to sell his market and the producers of the Show were most certainly in on it. And he gave a FANTASTIC STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW! What he did can be likened to a comic interlude, much like we have musical breaks on Shows! He got the crowds roaring – after the initial confusion! 🤣”

