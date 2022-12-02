‘I Loved To Stay Back In India-‘ Says Nigerian Girl Who Graduated 1st Class  

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

James Mercy Anuwanida, a young Nigerian lady who recently returned from India, says she wished she could stay back in the country which gave her free university education.

Advertisement

After completing her secondary education in Nigeria, the Adamawa-born lady could not get university admission even though she scored distinction in 9 subjects.

But fate smiled on her when she got admission to study BSc Ophthalmology at Mewar University, India with a full scholarship.

She graduated with a First Class and was the best graduating student of the year 2022 in Mewar University.

She spoke to THE WHISTLER on her return to Nigeria. She said, “I would have loved to stay back if I had other means of funding, but the scholarship opportunity I had only covered the designated years.

“I desire to further my education and build a career in my course of study. I am in dire search of scholarship opportunities that can cover that aspect.

“I want to gain more hands-on experience in my field of study seeing that the nature of India’s health sector is more advanced and fully equipped with highly qualified and experienced practitioners. This will enable me to be more equipped and knowledgeable enough to work in any part of the world.”

Comparing the youth situation in India to that of Nigeria, she said, “I had been in Nigeria for years before I left for my studies. From the experience I had in these few years in India, I never saw a graduate idle at home as a result of no job opportunity.

“Looking at our dear country Nigeria, it is evident that there are thousands of youths who are idle because the government couldn’t absorb them.

“You can easily get all the jobs there compared to Nigeria. Jobs like in the Medical, Paramedical, Engineering, Digital (internet) Marketing and the rest.”

Advertisement

Anuwanida, an indigene of Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, said she couldn’t get a job in India because she was yet to be issued the originals of her certificate and transcripts.

She added that her Student Visa does not support taking menial jobs in the country. She however added that she earned money working while schooling.

She said there are several job opportunities in India, provided one possesses the requisite credentials for what is being applied for.

“But once you are qualified for the job, it is possible to secure it without any bias,” she said.

After successfully completing her studies along with other Nigerian students, they were requested to return to Nigeria for further proceedings.

She said they were informed through the students’ representative in India, Mr. Sameer Khan, who was the intermediary between the students and the Adamawa State government.

The young lady flew back into the country on Tuesday night, as pictures of her being received by friends and family made rounds on social media.

Her return coincides with the time when most Nigerians, especially medical practitioners, are flocking out of the country in search of greener pastures.

“I am very happy to meet my family, friends and loved ones all strong and hearty though I am still trying to adjust to the system of the country. It’s been an amazing experience so far and I am glad to be home after a long while,” she said.