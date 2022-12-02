Car Wash Workers In Police Net for Stealing Customer’s Vehicle

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Police in Ogun State have arrested two brothers, Emanuel Nwachukwu, 28 years and Sunday Nwachukwu, 24 years for stealing a Toyota Camry car with registration number – JJJ 661 GJ from one Bello Muyideen Kolawole of Arobaba street, Idimu Lagos.

The suspects who work at a car wash very close to Kolawole’s shop, ran away with the car after he dropped it with them for washing. They were on their way to Imo State when men of Federal Highway patrol, who were on stop and search duty along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, arrested them.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relation Officer, Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, “The vehicle was stopped by the policemen for routine check at about 11:30 pm, but while the officers were asking questions from one of them who drove the car, the two brothers who were the occupants suddenly abandoned the car and took to their heels.

“They were hotly chased and apprehended by the policemen, who there and then took them to Ewu- oliwo divisional headquarters for proper interrogation. On interrogation, the two brothers who live at No 2 , Onifade street Fagba Lagos confessed stolen the car from one Bello Muyideen Kolawole of Arobaba street, Idimu Lagos.

“Upon their confession, the DPO Ewu-oliwo division, CSP Toyosi Bello, quickly got in touch with the said owner, who confirmed that the two brothers were working at a car wash very close to his shop, and that he took the car to the place for wash, only for the two brothers to run away with it. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the two suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments, for onward transfer of the case to Lagos State Command, where the crime was originally committed.”