Twitter Suspends Kanye West Again For ‘Inciting Violence’

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended again for violating the platform’s rule prohibiting incitement to violence.

The rapper, now known as Ye, posted an image of a swastika blended with a star of David on Thursday night.

The swatika was the emblem of the German Nazi party which was led by Adolf Hitler. It is in the form of a black cross with each arm bent clockwise at a right angle while the Star of David is a generally recognized symbol of Judaism and the Jewish religion.

It is composed of two overlaid equilateral triangles that form a six-pointed star and it appears on the flag of Israel, synagogues, and Jewish tombstones.

Following Ye’s post, a Twitter user called on Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, to “fix Kanye” to which Musk replied that his account would be suspended.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.

A few hours before the suspension, Ye had also praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in an interview hosted by an extremely controversial American conspiracy theorist.

He made statements like, “I see good things about Hitler … Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

The suspension comes barely two weeks after Ye’s account was reinstated on November 21 for having tweeted anti-Semitic messages on his account.

Ye is one of the severally banned or restricted high-profile persons who were reinstated on the platform after Musk took ownership of the platform.

THE WHISTLER reported when Twitter reinstated former US President, Donald Trump’s account. Trump however said he may not return to the platform because he sees “a lot of problems at Twitter”.