India Hits Back, Expels Canadian Diplomat

The Indian Government on Tuesday expelled a senior Canadian diplomat, asking him to leave the country within the next five days.

The move came after Ottawa expelled an Indian diplomat for his alleged involvement in the killing of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year.

Nijjar was killed in Surrey, Canada’s British Columbia, on June 18.

However, an official statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that the decision reflected the Indian government’s growing concern.

The concern was over the interference of Canadian diplomats in India’s internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.

“The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned earlier and informed of the decision of the Government of India to expel the senior Canadian diplomat based in India.

“`The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days,’’ said the ministry’s statement.