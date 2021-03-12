I ‘Must Win’ 2023 Presidency – Okorocha

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Senator Rochas Okorocha is optimistic that his fourth attempt at the presidency in 2023 will earn him the country’s number one political office.

Okorocha, a two-time Imo State governor and current senator representing Imo west senatorial district, had contested the presidential primaries of different political parties three times between 2003 and 2015.

He told some youths under aegis of ‘Forward with Anayo Rochas Okorocha (FOWARO 2023)’ who paid him a visit that he was poised to win the 2023 presidential election.

“…l have been in the business of running for this office. This time, it will be the fourth attempt.

“I am hoping to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Every time l started, l got stopped at the primary level, but this time around when l do run, l must win the race,” he said.

Okorocha’s early political career dates back to 1999 when the military handed over power to a civilian government.

He had contested the primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Imo governor in 1999, but lost to Achike Udenwa.

His first attempt at the presidency was under the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) in 2003.

In 2015, Okorocha contested in the presidential primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC) but lost. He is expected run for the same seat under the APC in 2023.