We’re Tired Of Being Killed– Abuja Bolt Drivers Demand Proper Profiling Of Riders

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Bolt drivers in Abuja on Friday came out to protest the killing of one of their colleagues by unknown men.

The driver, Ezekiel Akinyele Oshogame, who drove a Toyota Corolla salon car, was murdered on Wednesday on kubwa expressway.

The incidence, according to police report, occurred between the hours of 9pm to 10pm on the said day.

During the protest which took place at Nicon Junction Abuja, Emeka, who led other drivers in protest, said Eziekel lost his father three days ago and left behind a young wife he married two years ago, and a little baby girl.

“From 2019 you would have heard of several bolt drivers deaths. This is one death too many and we are tired, our lives are not secured.

“We have lost about 4 people, I remember the one in Mabushi, Lugbe, kubwa and saw Ali axis. it’s time for them to listen to our plea.

“Secondly, we are demanding that Uber and Bolt must enforce proper profiling of our passengers or we will continue to disturb.”

The commissioner of police in the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Ciroma, said the force was on top of the case and the culprits would be brought to book.

“We will use the traces found on the deceased to begin our investigation. Though we cannot determine now when the it will be concluded.”

He however, said the case would be handed over to the Area Commander, and directed that a positive response should be given to the protesters within 14days.”

Ciroma further urged the drivers to organize a town hall meeting between them and the police to ensure that proper safety education is given to the drivers.