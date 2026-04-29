I Never Married Rosy, No Need For Divorce, Says Churchill

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Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has dismissed widespread reports alleging that he and actress Rosaline Meurer are divorced, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a strongly worded statement, Churchill maintained that there was never a legally recognised marriage between him and Meurer, insisting that reports of a divorce lacked any factual or legal basis.

According to him, their relationship did not involve either a church or court wedding, but was limited to a traditional introduction ceremony.

“Let me address this directly. The reports circulating online about a supposed divorce between Roseline Meurer and me are completely false.

“There is no truth to them, and they should be treated as such.

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“There was no legally recognized marriage. There was no church wedding and no court wedding. What took place was an introduction. Therefore, the idea of a ‘divorce’ is baseless from the outset,” he stated.

Churchill further questioned the legitimacy of the alleged divorce documents being circulated, noting that he was never formally served any legal notice.

He criticised what he described as misinformation and poor legal counsel surrounding the reports.

“Beyond that, any legitimate legal process requires that all parties be formally served and allowed to respond. I was never served.

“So I ask a simple question: what exactly is being presented to the public, and how was it obtained?” he said.

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He also cast doubt on the reported speed and authenticity of the legal proceedings, questioning whether such a process was realistically possible under Nigerian law.

Addressing public narratives surrounding his past relationship with actress Tonto Dikeh, Churchill said issues between himself and Dikeh were personal and had been privately resolved.

He rejected suggestions that Meurer played an extraordinary role in defending or supporting him during that period.

“Tonto wronged me and whatever existed between us was ours to resolve. No one confronted her or fought that battle on my behalf.

“I do not agree with the narrative that Rosy ‘stood by me’ in a way that should now be exaggerated,” he said.

Churchill concluded by reiterating that he was never officially married to Meurer and urged the public to disregard what he described as false divorce narratives.

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The statement has since sparked renewed public debate over celebrity relationships, legal processes, and misinformation on social media.