‘He Stands Out’- Gov Yusuf Defends Garo’s Appointment As Deputy

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Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has justified the nomination and confirmation of Murtala Sule Garo as Deputy Governor, citing his competence and track record in public service.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, the governor explained that the decision was based on Garo’s ability to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

Yusuf made the remarks while presiding over the 39th Executive Council Meeting at the Government House in Kano.

“We carefully considered several candidates, assessing their past performance, competence, and potential contributions.

“Murtala Sule Garo stands out as a seasoned politician capable of delivering on the mandate,” the governor stated.

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Garo’s nomination followed the resignation of former Deputy Governor Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, after which his name was forwarded to the Kano State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Governor Yusuf also commended the Assembly, led by Speaker Jibril Ismail Falgore, for its swift confirmation of the nominee, noting that the new deputy governor would be sworn in shortly.

The governor called for continued support for Garo as he assumes office, while also congratulating the newly appointed Head of Service, Bilkisu Shehu Maimota.

He praised her previous contributions as Director and Permanent Secretary, urging civil servants and stakeholders to support her in her new role.

At the meeting, Governor Yusuf was presented with 39 awards of excellence from organisations within and outside Kano State, in recognition of his administration’s performance.

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Among the recognitions was a ₦30,000 gift from a primary school teacher in appreciation of the government’s efforts in improving education.