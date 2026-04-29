Hard Drugs, Poor Training Behind Police Rising Extra-Judicial Killings – Experts

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…As Police Say ASP Nuhu’s Actions Unexplainable

What began as a routine courier transaction at a commercial car park in Effurun, Delta State, on April 26 quickly spiralled into a fatal incident that now sits at the centre of a growing debate about police conduct, training, and accountability in Nigeria.

Mene Ogidi, 28, had arrived at the park to register a parcel for delivery when a routine check of its contents revealed a Beretta pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition. The discovery, in line with recent directives mandating the scrutiny of parcels by logistics operators, triggered the involvement of the police.

Moments later, officers from the Police Area Command in Effurun – described as surveillance personnel – arrived at the scene. What followed, captured on video by an onlooker, has since raised troubling questions, not only about the actions of the officers involved but also about deeper systemic issues that experts say continue to fuel cases of extra-judicial killings across the country.

It was gathered that ASP Nuhu Usman had led the five-man personnel to the park with an order for the personnel to take custody of the suspect and return to the Area Command.

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According to the spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, the suspect had first been escorted into the police van, but was later asked to alight for yet unknown reasons.

Footage captured by an onlooker showed Ogidi seated on the ground at the park and handcuffed to his back. He was seen profusely pleading not to be harmed and to disclose who had sent him to deliver the parcel.

“It is my friend who deceived me. Take me to Sapele, I will take you to him,” Ogidi repeated this statement in tears.

ASP Usman whose first, but failed attempt to shoot at the suspect was captured, was seen recocking his magazine while pointing at the suspect. This time, he succeeded. Ogidi fell to the ground in a pool of blood, and he was seen being lifted into a police van.

Police response

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Edafe disclosed that Ogidi was taken to the Area Command in such condition, but was later rushed to the hospital. He died before they arrived at the hospital.

“Police cannot attribute things to spirituality and that cannot be far from it,” Edafe said, describing the situation as “unexplainable”, given Usman’s record, void of similar or related action.

He said, “The instruction was very clear. Go and bring the suspect. One would wonder why a suspect who isn’t a threat to you, tied to his back, was begging for his life… You tried to shoot him the first time, but it didn’t work.

“You removed your magazine, arranged it again and shot him the second time. It is not explainable and not pardonable, and I want members of the public to know that the police do not cover officers like that.

“I am very sure that guy would have his day in court and would face murder charges. I would not speak for the top hierarchy of the Force, but I am certain that the direction it is going

“As we speak, the officers left Asaba to Benin last night (Tuesday) by night movement to Benin to conclude their query, and they left Benin as at 8 pm to Abuja, I believe as at this morning they are in the force headquarters.

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“There is already an ongoing session of the disciplinary committee and I believe by the end of today, we will hear the outcome of that session. He is the one who can explain why he did what he did.”

Other officers of the team are also said to have arrived in Abuja to face disciplinary action. According to Edafe, they cannot be exonerated because there was no indication of resistance from them while their team lead attempted to shoot.

In fact, in the footage, the officers could be heard praising Nuhu as he arranged his weapon.

On a suspected scenario of an attempt to silence the suspect, Edafe affirmed to such a possibility but expressed certainty in the command’s ability to investigate and identify any form of affinity and the culprits involved.

Expert Response

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on the matter, security expert and police trainer, Olatunbosun Abolarinwa said the situation indicates Nigeria’s backwardness in policing, stressing the need to evaluate their training process.

“The event underscores that all the previous reforms and training and ongoing ones, if any, have not yielded any result if we still have officers who could do such in camera. The police need to step up in the area of training and retraining of officers,” he said.

Abolarinwa called on the police authority to intensify the punishments of officers found culpable in cases of extra-judicial killings and other related cases to prevent future recurrence. Not to mention the need to properly look after the family of the deceased.

“On the part of the civilian, I hope they realise that they can take legal action against law enforcement agencies if need be,” Abolarin added, calling on the police to ensure cases of extra-judicial killings are handled transparently to avert a repetition of the EndSARS campaign.

Likewise, a Sociologist and Development Consultant, Dr Monday Ashibogwu emphasised the need for continuous review of the EndSARS protest reforms, describing extra-judicial killings as a reflection of not only a contempt of the law but, also a reflection of impunity and lack of supervision.

He said, “For the officer to have the guts to do that openly, it shows that the system had actually condoned the act until this went viral, and it calls for continuous retraining.

“Some of these officers are also traumatised; they have gone through various forms of dehumanising conditions to work in, and very volatile and highly treacherous environments where running and arms dealing, and drugs are the order of the day.

“For many of them, just retaliation is fine and that is not acceptable under any condition or terms.”

The Sociologist called on the police authorities to train their officers to exhibit restraint in all situations and to desist from assaults on civilians regardless of their crimes.

He called the federal government to earmark the fiscal budget for the training, retraining and mental evaluation of police officers.