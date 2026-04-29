Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun Sabalenka At Madrid Open

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Hailey Baptiste saved six match points to stun world number one and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open.

Baptiste, the 30th seed, came through 2-6 6-2 7-6 (8-6) in a little over two and a half hours to end Sabalenka’s 15-match winning streak.

She becomes the second player, after Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final, to defeat the Belarusian this season.

“I played her a few weeks ago [in Miami] and it was a close match. I had a better idea of how to play her and adjustments I needed to make,” Baptiste, 24, said.

“It was an uncomfortable situation for her, me serving and volleying, hitting a drop shot in one of the match points. It’s not the easiest position to put her in, which is the plan.”

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Baptiste converted three of her four break points in the second to force a decider after dropping the first set.

Trailing 5-4 in the third, the American saved five match points before earning the opportunity to serve for the match after breaking Sabalenka for a third time in the set.

Sabalenka broke back and later brought up a sixth match point at 6-5 in the tie-break. However, Baptiste rattled off three consecutive points to complete her maiden win over a top-five player.

She will face world number nine Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, who beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in straight sets, in the semi-finals.

“She played really brave tennis on those match points,” Sabalenka said. “In the first game of the second set, I double faulted twice out of nowhere. That gave her belief. She started playing aggressively. What can I say? Well done.”