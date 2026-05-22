I Started Smoking In JSS 3, Says Ebuka

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Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has opened up about his past struggle with smoking addiction, revealing that he smoked heavily for 13 years before eventually quitting.

Ebuka made the revelation during a recent episode of the ‘MENtality’ podcast alongside singer Banky W and social media health influencer Aproko Doctor.

According to Ebuka, he began smoking while in JSS3 and gradually became heavily addicted to cigarettes.

“I started smoking in JSS3. I smoked for 13 years. By the time I entered university, I was smoking two packs a day. I was a heavy smoker,” he said.

The media personality explained that he was eventually able to overcome the addiction after making conscious and deliberate efforts to quit.

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Also speaking during the conversation, Banky W disclosed that he once struggled with pornography addiction while attempting to avoid promiscuity.

He explained that he mistakenly believed turning to pornography would help him stay away from moving from one woman to another.

“I was trying to battle pornography and decided that instead of moving from woman to woman, I should just be watching pornography,” he stated.

Ebuka noted that many people often fall into another form of addiction while trying to escape a previous unhealthy habit.

On his part, Aproko Doctor explained that many addictions are rooted in people’s attempts to escape emotional pain or seek temporary pleasure.

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“Human beings have two ambitions. The first is to avoid pain. The second is to chase pleasure. A lot of drug use comes because a lot of people are trying to avoid pain,” he said.

The trio stressed the importance of self-awareness, self-discovery, and discipline in overcoming negative addictions and maintaining health.