U.S. Lobbying Firm Accuses Tinubu Of Inconsistent Messaging​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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A United States-based policy advisory and lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., has accused President Bola Tinubu of allegedly delivering conflicting messages on major national issues to different international and domestic audiences.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, the Washington, D.C.-based firm claimed that President Tinubu and his representatives were presenting different positions in private discussions abroad compared to public statements made to Nigerians.

The firm alleged that Tinubu was telling “the French one story, Islamic clerics another story, and the Americans yet another story,” all on the same issue, suggesting this was aimed at retaining political power.

“President Bola Tinubu and his agents need to get their stories straight. What they are reportedly telling people behind closed doors in Washington, D.C. is very different from what they are telling the Nigerian people in public,” the post read.

The group further claimed that Nigerians could “wake up and discover” that the President had “effectively sold out Nigeria in order to remain in power,” while calling for leadership that would unite citizens across religious lines.

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The statement also referenced concerns over killings in parts of the country and urged global attention to Nigeria’s internal situation.

The remarks appear to come amid recent controversy following viral claims that Tinubu planned to rename Nigeria and abolish Sharia law in the North.

However, the Presidency had earlier dismissed those reports as false and misleading, saying President Tinubu had no plan to rename Nigeria or abolish Sharia law. Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga described the claims as fake and politically motivated, urging Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

As of press time, there was no immediate response from the Presidency specifically addressing the allegations raised by the US firm.

Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. describes itself as a Republican partner policy advisory and lobbying firm based in Washington, D.C., focused on public interest advocacy and policy engagement.