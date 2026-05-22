Otti Reaffirms Commitment To Grassroots Development In Abia

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and grassroots-focused development across the state.

The Governor stated this during the state government’s community engagement programme held at the Ugwunagbo Local Government Headquarters.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, Otti said the essence of the engagement was to enable government officials to interact directly with residents and gain firsthand understanding of the peculiar needs and developmental challenges facing various communities.

“We believe governance must be people-driven. The only way to truly understand the needs of the people is to engage them directly and listen to them,” he said.

He noted that the administration remains committed to people-oriented governance driven by the real needs and aspirations of citizens.

Advertisement

According to him, every local government area in the state possesses unique characteristics and developmental concerns that require direct engagement and tailored solutions.

“Every community and local government area has its peculiarities.

“Ugwunagbo is unique in its own way, and that is why we have come to interact with the people and understand their concerns firsthand,” Otti stated.

The Governor described his administration as one committed to transparency, accountability, and participatory governance, stressing that sustainable development can only be achieved when the government remains connected to the people.

“Our administration is focused on practical governance that delivers results. We are not making assumptions about what the people need, we are here to hear directly from them,” he added.

Advertisement

He further urged residents to remain actively involved in the democratic process, particularly by registering and obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Governor assured the people that concerns raised during the engagement would receive adequate attention, adding that community engagement remains a vital component of the administration’s governance strategy.

“We will continue to engage with our people because governance works best when the government stays close to the grassroots,” he said.

Also speaking, the member representing Ugwunagbo State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chijioke Uruakpa, and the Commissioner for Housing, Architect Chiemela Uzoije, commended Governor Otti’s performance in less than three years in office and called on residents to sustain their support for the administration.

In his remarks, the Mayor of Ugwunagbo LGA, Hon. Chiemela Iheanacho, applauded the Governor for what he described as remarkable developmental strides in both Ugwunagbo and other parts of the state.

“The Governor has demonstrated genuine commitment to development, and the people of Ugwunagbo appreciate the visible impact of his administration,” Iheanacho stated.

Advertisement

He noted that the engagement created an avenue for residents to directly communicate their developmental priorities and expectations to government officials.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers from the 17 local government areas of the state, the Chairman of the Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze Linus Mbah, highlighted some achievements of the present administration, including the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road, free education from primary to secondary school level, recruitment of teachers, and prompt payment of salaries.

“We have seen visible changes under this administration, and we encourage our people to continue supporting the Governor to sustain the ongoing development across the state,” the traditional ruler said.

In separate goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Event Organising Committee and member of the ABSUTH Board, Dr. Prince Nwosu; representative of the President General of the communities, Rev. Samuel Azubuike; and the State Coordinator for Persons with Disabilities, Princess Nwaguru, commended the Governor’s leadership style and appealed for continued attention to the needs of their various groups.

Following the programme, the Governor’s representative paid a courtesy visit to former PDP Deputy Governorship candidate and political stakeholder in Ugwunagbo LGA, Chief Chinwe Nwangaga.

The event was attended by political stakeholders, government officials, traditional rulers, party leaders, and other dignitaries from Ugwunagbo LGA and across the state.