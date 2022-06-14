I Told Kidnappers Demanding Ransom That ‘I’m A Servant Of God’- Celestial Church Shepherd

Unknown gunmen have reportedly invaded the the Celestial Church of Christ, Oshofa Parish at Wasimi, in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State and abducted two clerics.

Those reportedly kidnapped by the hoodlums were identified as the Assistant Shepherd of the parish, Oluwaseun Ajose and a Sunday School teacher, Ayobami Dagunro.

The two worshippers were said to have been dragged away by their abductors around 12 am on Tuesday.

The Shepherd of the church, Oluwatomisin Ehuwaojomo, said he was not in the church when the in Ident happened.

He stated that the incident occured at around 12midnight on Tuesday.

Ehuwaojomo said the abductors had called him and demanded a ransom of N50 million for the release of the two church workers.

The shepherd appealed to the police and other security agencies to assist in rescuing the victims.and to beef up security in the area.

He said his assistant spoke with him when the kidnappers called him but he said the hoodlums refused to speak with him except when they asked him for a ransom of N50 million.

He said, “I told them that, I am a servant of God, nobody pays me a salary. I have spoken with the Ogun State Commissioner of Police. The command is on the matter.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident when he was called.