Tanker Driver May Get National Honour For Averting Tragedy

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday resolved to honour Ejiro Otarigho, the brave tanker driver who drove a burning tanker away from the danger zone to avert a tragic fire incident in Agbarho, Delta State.

The act of bravery has received commendations from various groups, with some donating cash for Otarigho.

The Delta State Government has also praised Otarigho and said it will honour his heroic act.

At resumption of plenary on Tuesday after adjournment for conduct of primaries of political parties, the Senate resolved that such act must be commended.

The Senate also recommended Ejiro to President Muhammadu Buhari for National Honours.

This followed a motion moved by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) and co-sponsored by Senator James Manager (PDP, Delta South) and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (APC, Delta North) on Tuesday’s plenary.

Otarigho had driven the burning fuel tanker 500 metres to ‘safety’, during a tanker fire incident that happened at Agbarho, along East-West Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, on Friday. The burning tanker could have led to deaths of many people.