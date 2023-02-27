‘I Will Be Senator For All’ — Umahi Says After Winning Ebonyi South Senatorial Election

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has reacted after emerging victorious in Saturday’s senatorial election for Ebonyi South.

INEC had declared that Umahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored a total of 28,378 votes to defeat candidates of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 25,496 votes and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who received 11,398 votes.

Professor Augustine Egwu, INEC’s returning officer, announced the result at the Afikpo North Local Government headquarters of the state.

Reacting to his victory in a terse statement issued by his media aide, Chooks Oko, Umahi said “I dedicate this victory to God and pledge to be a senator of all Ebonyi people.”