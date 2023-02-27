Breaking: Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu To Win Lagos Presidential Election

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi the winner of the presidential election in Lagos State.

The result of the election was declared on Monday morning.

Obi defeated former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress in the Saturday election.

Tinubu won Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Mushin local governments.

Obi however won Eti-Osa, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Alimosho, Ojo and Somolu.

In the result declared by the State Returning Officer, Adenike Oladiji, Obi scored 582,354 votes to defeat Tinubu who polled 572,606 votes.

