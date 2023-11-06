‘I Will Expose You If You Contact Me’ — Magistrate Warns Naira Marley, Samlarry After Granting Bail

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

After one month in custody, a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State, granted Naira Marley (Azeez Fashola) and Lagos socialite Sam Larry (Balogun Eletu) bail in the sum of N20 million each.

Recall Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and two others had been arraigned and remanded on October 4 due to their alleged involvement in the circumstances surrounding the death of musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Advertisement

Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, as reported by Punch, ordered the defendants to submit their passports and instructed them to report weekly to the State Criminal Investigation Department at Panti.

The bail conditions also require each of the defendants to provide three sureties, each responsible for the sum of 20 million naira.

“As part of the bail conditions, the defendants are to surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department,” Olatunbosun ruled.

Furthermore, Olatunbosun emphasized that no one should attempt to contact her directly regarding the case, warning that any such attempts would be documented and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings.

Advertisement

“Any attempts to contact me directly would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings,” she added.