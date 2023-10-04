Mohbad: Court Remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry For 21 Days

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State, on Wednesday, remanded Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, to police custody.

Recall that both were taken into custody by the police over the mysterious death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad who died last month.

Advertisement

Although the Lagos State Police Command had sought that the duo be remanded for 30 days pending the completion of their investigation, Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun ruled that they should be remanded for just 21 days.

While Naira Marley was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sam Larry was arrested last Friday.