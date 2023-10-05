I Will Fight Tinubu Until Court Says Otherwise – Atiku Vows

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to press on in his fight against President Bola Tinubu until the court decides.

Atiku stated this on Thursday in Abuja during his world press conference days after he obtained academic records of the Nigerian president from Chicago State University.

The former vice president obtained the document through a US court, saying it would help his course of justice in the Nigerian court.

Atiku was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the runner-up during the presidential election in February.

But dissatisfied, he approached the tribunal but lost in circumstances he said spoke more of injustice than justice.

He had filed an appeal at the Supreme Court and said that his quest to obtain Tinubu academic records from Chicago State University was to help his argument in the apex court.

He had argued that the controversy surrounding the president’s identity must be solved once and for all and thanked the late Gani Fawehinmi, foremost human rights crusader, for bringing to light what he called fraud associated with the president.

And on Thursday, he vowed to press on, considering that the records he obtained from CSU showed a clear case of forgery.

When asked during the question and answer segment of the press conference, Atiku vowed, “I have already filed my appeal against him at the Supreme Court. It is only when the court rules that he is right that I will drop this fight.

“In other words, I will drop this fight when the court rules because there is no court higher than the Supreme Court.”

He denied being under pressure to back down.

“I didn’t even let them come to my house,” Atiku said of people from the president’s camp pressuring him to back down from the case.

Atiku also responded to the question if he’s scared his business interest would come under attack from the president, saying that he has suffered at the hands of Nigerian leaders, citing former President Muhammadu Buhari, who attacked some of his major business interests.

Buhari, he said, revoked the licence of Intel, a logistics firm he co-owned, stressing that he’s not afraid.