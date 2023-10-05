CertificateGate: Tinubu Forged Chicago Varsity Certificate Submitted To INEC – Atiku

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election has said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu forged the Chicago State University certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during his filing for the 2023 election.

Atiku stated this on Thursday during the world press conference in Abuja a few days after the former vice president obtained Tinubu school records from Chicago State University in the United States.

Atiku had applied for Tinubu’s academic records, which he said would aid his petition at the Supreme Court.

While maintaining that Tinubu lied that he obtained the certificate from CSU, Atiku said the university denied issuing him the certificate.

Speaking during the question and answer segment at the press conference alongside Atiku, Kalu Kalu, a lawyer and an aide to Atiku, said, “That Bola Ahmed Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC.

“Two, that the qualifying certificate from South West College to Chicago State University bears a female, indicating that that document does not belong to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Three, the Chicago State University admission application form has a claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended government college Lagos and graduated in 1970 when indeed the school was established in 1974.”

He further said, “The same document has it that the owner of that document is a black American, and the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he denied having dual citizenship, which means it does not belong to him.

“Then the same document, oral deposition, says that the ‘A’, Bola A. Tinubu, is Ahmed, but the NYSC certificate Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC has Adekunle.

“I don’t know where the Adekunle and Ahmed emerged from.”

He argued that the document obtained from CSU is relevant, noting, “The Supreme Court has held that they can allow the parties to adduce fresh evidence as long as certain conditions are met.

“And from what transpired in the proceedings in the US court, that condition has already been met.

“So as we speak, our law is very clear that a party at fault can not be allowed to enjoy the fruit of his illegality.”