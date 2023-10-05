Teachers Will Get Their Reward Under My Watch-Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that under his administration, teachers in the country will receive their reward.

The President made the promise on Thursday during the 2023 World Teachers’ Day commemoration in Abuja on Thursday.

Tinubu who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima regretted the challenges confronting Nigerian teachers, including overcrowded classrooms, scarce resources and limited opportunities for professional development, which he said are the result of prolonged neglect of the noble profession.

Tinubu added that the nation’s future can only be safeguarded by investing in education, empowering the teachers and providing every child with the tools to reach their dream destination.

He added that government’s commitment to actualising education reforms is to drive the emergence and sustenance of a system that recognises that education is the mother of new ideas and groundbreaking discoveries.

He said, “With well-taught workforces, we are not only going to build a nation that thinks but one that lives in an interconnected world, a world where the exchange of knowledge and ideas knows no boundaries.

“Without motivated teachers, we can’t build a nation that fosters such international cooperation, builds bridges of understanding, and addresses global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and healthcare.

“So, education, to us, and I believe to you too, is not just a means to individual success; it is a path to global harmony and sustainable development.

“Of course, our dear teachers, we are not just going to focus solely on technological advancements. The human aspect of education is just as critical as the infrastructure.

“Our teachers deserve to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. It is my promise that we will work tireluessly to build a society where the teacher’s reward begins to manifest here on earth.”

While speaking on the Harmonised Retirement Age of Teachers in Nigeria Act 2022, the President directed the Ministers of Education to collaborate with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to comprehensively revise existing guidelines.

“Anyone seeking to benefit from this Act must be fully prepared to return to the classroom, equipped with the latest teaching techniques and skills, especially in the realm of information technology,” he said.

While speaking on the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards, Tinubu said improving the condition of teachers was not enough.

“This is why we will recognise their contributions not just on World Teachers’ Day but throughout the year,” he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said the day offers opportunity for society to celebrate its true heroes, describing teachers as the champions of Nigeria’s transformation.

He said celebrating and rewarding excellence in the teaching profession was government’s way of encouraging and attracting qualified persons to the sector.