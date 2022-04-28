I Will Rescue Nigeria, Restore Lost Glory If Elected President -Says Akwa Ibom Gov

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Idom Emmanuel, has said he will stop Nigeria from drifting towards destruction and restore its lost glory if voted in as President in 2023.

Emmanuel, who said this on Thursday while addressing the delegates of the People’s Democratic Party from the six South-West states, also solicited the support of the delegates.

He told the delegates that he had the capacity and the prerequisite knowledge to turn around the dwindling fortunes of the country.

The Akwa Ibom.State governor said the next Nigerian president should be somebody capable of lifting the country’s economy from the morass, adding that as a governor who has demonstrated capacity at the sub-national level, Nigerians should trust him to do well as president.

Udom, who described himself as a detribalised Nigeria, said he will rescue and restore the lost glory of the country if elected as its next president.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, also said leaders and members of the party would rally behind whoever emerges the party’s presidential candidate after the party’s presidential primary election.

The governor said all stakeholders in the party would support whoever wins the ticket of the party and also work together with the person to rescue Nigeria.

He said that the party had left the old order whereby delegates would be ignored by aspirants who would only seek godfathers’ endorsements.

Makinde had earlier been screened by PDP Governorship Screening Committee for the South-West geopolitical zone headed by a former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

The seven-member screening committee had equally screened other PDP governorship aspirants across Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States, at the South-West PDP Zonal Office in Ibadan.

He said, “This exercise is geared towards strengthening our internal democracy. Otherwise, if it were to follow the old order, you won’t even come to meet the delegates. You will go somewhere while some godfathers will endorse you and that will be all. But this is not the situation today.

“I really want to appreciate our leaders, delegates and everyone who has come in here. I can tell you that we have made a lot of sacrifices to get here. Even in Oyo State, the delegates from Irepo LGA would have travelled for five hours to get here.

“This is PDP and after we have chosen the flagbearer, we are also still going to work together to rescue Nigeria. We will support whoever God has decided to give to us at this moment.

“The good thing here is, we have so many qualified individuals within the PDP. My brother, others will come and at the end of the day, I believe the will of God is going to be done for Nigeria, our country.”