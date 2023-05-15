BREAKING: Nigeria’s Hilda Baci Breaks Guinness World Record For Longest Cooking Time

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has broken the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

Hilda, 27, broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

Hilda broke the record on Monday, May 15, at 7:45 am

The Akwa Ibom state-born chef started cooking on the 11th of May and she intends to cook for 96 hours to set a new record.

The cooking project which she tagged “Cook-a-thon”, has garnered the support of many Nigerians including politicians and celebrities.

On Sunday, the Vice president of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo, and Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, called her on the phone to encourage her to persevere and not give up.

Similarly, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited Hilda at the cooking venue to encourage her.

Presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar also cheered the record-breaking chef on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of the Akwa Ibom chef on his official Twitter page, Atiku, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party hailed Hilda.

“We see you, Chef Hilda, standing at the crossroads of history, ready to carve your name in the annals of world records. This is no easy feat, but we believe wholeheartedly in your grit and your passion. You are inspiring millions by showcasing the strength of the human spirit. May your energy remain unbroken, for you are on the brink of making history. We believe in you. Nigeria believes in you,” he tweeted.

On his part, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi wrote, “The efforts being made by Hilda Effiong Bassey (Hilda Baci) to beat the current Guinness World Record for cooking for 4 days nonstop shows the true Nigerian spirit of hard work and resilience.

“I applaud her determination and focus on the goal, which is inspiring many Nigerian youths to live their dreams through hard work and dedication. I wish her well on this noble journey to pen her name in the golden book of history.”