APC National Secretariat Disowns Missing N45m

The All Progressives Congress has disowned the N45 million that was stolen on Wednesday from its National Secretariat in Abuja.

The party said the money stolen at its national secretariat on Wednesday does not belong to the party and neither was it a proceed from the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

This denial was made on Thursday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, in a statement he signed titled ‘Re: Lost money at APC national secretariat’.

It could be recalled THE WHISTLER had reported the disappearance of the said sum under a canopy inside the premises of the party that serves as a makeshift office since the main building is under renovation.

A surge in the number of people who came to see their aspirants purchase forms for the party’s primary election led to commotion as the crowd overwhelmed the officials.

It was reported that the money had fallen in an envelope and soon disappeared. Even the dismantling of the canopy by the party officials who were searching for the money did not yield any result.

But the party denied any money was missing saying, “On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, a sum of $50,000 was reported lost by an individual around the entrance gate of the National Secretariat of the Party.

“To be clear, the lost money does not belong to the Party. In any event, the fee for the said forms is set and denominated in Naira not US Dollars.

“The loss is neither connected with proceeds of sale of forms nor with relocation of the venue for the collection of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the secretariat grounds to the International Conference Centre.”

Morka noted that the party’s decision to relocate the venue for collection of forms to the ICC was to ease heavy human and vehicular traffic around the secretariat with teeming aspirants and their supporters who thronged the secretariat to collect forms.

“As widely advertised and reported in major news outlets, all purchases of forms are payable to designated bank accounts of the party,” the statement read.