‘I Will Stop Stealing’ If I Become President – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Bola Tinubu, has promised to end stealing of public funds if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu stated this in Owerri, Imo State during a Town Hall meeting on Thursday.

He identified corruption in public office as a major cause of the country’s malaise, acknowledging how it has continued to imperil service deliveries in the country.

The former Lagos State Governor also decried the rising poverty in the country on a day the National Bureau of Statistics, released a figure that showed poverty in the country has risen astronomically.

The NBS had said over 133 million Nigerians are poor in its latest data released on Thursday.

Tinubu said, “We shall broaden the opportunity for you to engage in international commerce, for you to share more activities towards ports outside of Lagos, such as One, that must be activated.

“Yes, the port that’s connected with railway lines that evacuate goods, without criminality – the Owerri, Abba ports across corridors – becoming more active and lucrative.

“There are so many ways to fight and stop corruption. Yes, corruption will stop when Felix does not need to look for four million at a time to buy a little car.

“When that car is assembled here and they hear finance, credit finance is associated with it, the credit financing will move the production, increasing the production demand, the availability of credit will equally multiply the need for purchase and disposal,” the former Lagos State Governor emphasized.

He pointed out that, “In its multiplication effect, it’s the man who fabricates the brake pads; the ordinary luxury for the booth of the car will make money.

“We can and we will. We will change the dynamics of those inefficiencies.

“Talking about the potential that’s relevant to so many things and later having a delivery of life span we will drive Nigeria potential to the reality of delivery of progressive life span, industrialisation, progress, manufacturing, industrialisation, and electricity.

“We know by empowering consumers, they definitely will empower others. The more we consume, the more we produce. And if it’s willingly given, expeditiously, produced, stealing will stop.

“My dear sisters and brother we must reverse one thing and which is the insecurity that’s being emphasized by our other political rivals and rivals,” Tinubu said.

He pledged to ignore abuses enjoining the people to “ignore abuses,” and “just face” the task ahead.

“I call on you as individuals, as leaders to join hands with me to achieve prosperity and renew hope.

“I call on you to choose to be part of our nation’s golden future and not the past excuses.

“I call on you to align with the best in humanity that we are brilliant, we are courageous and we are confident. When we put our hands into something, we do it, we can do it.

“We can change our country. Stop complaining, we can start to stop the flood, ravages of poverty, ineptitude of governance and the silence of our member society.

“Don’t ask me for N8billion, N11billion at ago to buy a house. Bring credit for consumers and reduce the propensity, the desirability for fraud.

“I call you to align yourself with the best, only hope for progressive governance in this region and all regions of Nigeria.

“This nation awaits us at the threshold. Let’s put together aside to secure for our beloved nation its finest destiny. Let’s take that courageous step.

“Let’s work for a better and greater Nigeria. We can do it. It’s a change of mindset, it’s a question of determination.

“We have all the resources, we are going to be perished by exploration and exploitation but with determination and intellectual curiosity of our people, believing in our tomorrow,” Tinubu said.