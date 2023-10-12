ICPC Begins Phase 6 Constituency Projects Tracking Exercise

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission is set to commence the 6th phase of the constituency and executive projects exercise, starting from 16th October 2023.

The constituency projects which began in 2019, saw the success of the 5th phase which took place in November 2022.

Advertisement

The 6th phase of the exercise will cut across 24 states of the 6 geo-political zones of the country.

According to a press statement by the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, the 6th phase will have teams tracking 1,932 projects valued at N500 billion.

She said the focal states for the exercise include Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe, Yobe, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Lagos, Ondo States and the FCT.

“The objectives of the exercise include improved service delivery to the people by investigating fraudulent procurement practices in the award of public contracts; full execution of all public funded projects; execution to specification of all projects funded by government; ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements and ensuring that government gets value for monies spent on projects.

Advertisement

“The Commission will also be focusing on special intervention agencies/ captive funds projects handling and execution of North-East Development Commission, Presidential Amnesty Program, Niger Delta Development Commission, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ecological Fund Office, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) amongst others,” she said.

Ogugua also explained that the exercise will be carried out by ICPC in collaboration with relevant stakeholders such as Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), the media and civil society organisations.