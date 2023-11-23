Hold Your Leaders Accountable To Eradicate Corruption – ICPC Tells Members Of Public

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has charged members of the public to hold their leaders accountable for their actions while in office.

The Commission said through its Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, during the November edition of the Actualizing Behavioural Change (ABC) Knowledge Series.

The series which was organised by the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) at Ibadan, was titled: “Corrupt Behaviour in Nigeria’s Public Sector: Simplifying a Complex Phenomenon.”

According to Ogugua, without accountability, corruption cannot be eradicated from society.

She quoted Robert Klitzgard’s formula saying: “Corruption is equal to Discretion plus Monopoly minus Accountability (C=D+M-A)”.

She therefore added that there is a need to hold leaders accountable for their actions and put proper mechanisms in place in order to have a Nigeria that will be free from corruption.

Ogugua further stated that, “It is necessary to prevent corruption by conducting corruption risk assessments, which is a process of examining systems of organisations to check for areas of too much discretion and monopoly of power because such areas are prone to corruption.”

She explained that organisations’ accountability mechanisms such as Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs), Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), increased supervision, among others must be put in place to check the gaps.

The Spokesperson also advised that the government must set a good example by obeying the laid down laws, rules and regulations, adding that it must also be seen to enforce these laws impartially.

She said funding anti-corruption agencies should also be improved, while communication with citizens should be frequent, open and sincere.