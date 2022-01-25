Igbo Youths Fault Orji Kalu, Ask More Igbos To Declare Interest In Presidency

South East Youths for Equity Alliance (SEYEA) has faulted former governor of Abia State , Orji Uzor Kalu, for failing to declare his interest in the presidency and instead saying he would only declare if his party, the All Progressive Congress, zones the ticket to the South East.

SEYEA in a statement signed by its President, Ekeh Ifeanyi Chimezie in Umuahia, said Kalu should have joined the race so that the Igbos would be able to choose the best aspirant.

The group said it is better to have many aspirants in the field rather than allow only one person as some other zones are allegedly doing.

Thegroup stressed that when many aspirants declare interest for an office, “It is a good sign, it shows we have capable hands and out of which we can pick one person to go for us in each of the two major political parties of the nation.

“As an organization, we advocate that our elder statesmen, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South East leaders Caucus, South East CAN, South East Council of Ndi-Eze, youth and women organizations all come together in an ‘ime-obi’ meeting and holistically cast a vote within and choose the best person in each of the major political parties to contest on behalf of the South East.

“We must see this political project as a patriotic project for our region and for posterity sake. Let us build bridges across party lines and make reconciliations where there are political rifts. We are stronger together (Igwe bu Ike) and together we can move mountains (Agbako aka nyuo mamiri, ogba ofufu)”.

The group charged the Senator and others with similar ambition to declare interest immediately and not sitt on the fence for other people to get the job done.