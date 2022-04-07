IGP Deploys New CP To Kaduna As Over 287 Killed, 356 Kidnapped In 90 Days

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali-Baba on Thursday ordered the posting of Commissioner of Police Yekini Adio Ayoku to Kaduna State with immediate effect.

Ayoku’s posting is coming at a time the state is ravaged by terrorist activities. According to the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), no fewer than 287 people were killed and 356 kidnapped in the state in the first quarter of 2022.

The new commissioner who holds a Bachelor Of Science (B.Sc) Degree from the University of Ilorin hails from Agbeyangi, Ilorin East Local Government Area, Kwara State.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP in March 1990, and served in several capacities in the Force. He was a one-time Commanding Officer, 24 PMF Squadron, Presidential Guard, and Escort.

Ayoku has participated in peacekeeping operations and was decorated with the United Nations Medal for meritorious service in Kosovo. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police [IACP].

CP Ayoku is expected to use his wealth of experience to help address insecurity in the state.

Meanwhile, the IGP had also ordered the posting of new commissioners of police to Adamawa, Edo, and Imo State respectively.

CP Abutu Yaro who is to head the Edo State Police Command holds a B.A [Hons] from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988.

He has served in various supervisory capacities within the Nigeria Police Force, including as Commissioner of Police in charge of Zamfara and Imo State Police Commands respectively. Until his recent appointment, he was CP Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Also, CP Sikiru Akande Kayode who now heads the Adamawa Police Command is said to hold a B.Sc in Political Science from the University of Benin.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP in 1990 and had served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities within the Force.

He also served as the Officer-in-Charge of Presidential/VIP Movement, State House Abuja. He was equally a one-time Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Police Command. Until his appointment, he was CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

CP Muhammed Ahmed Barde, new Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command, is described as a versatile Police Officer. He has served in Police College, Jos and Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano as DC Admin.

CP Barde replaces CP Rabiu Hussaini who retired from active service after 32years of active service in the Force.

He had served at the Borno State Police Command as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations. He was one-time head of Force CID, Annex, Enugu. Until his recent appointment, he was the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Police Command.

In a statement signed by the Force Acting Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting and public safety.

“He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to the new Police helmsmen to enable them to perform optimally on their mandate,” the statement read.