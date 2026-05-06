NAPTIP Busts Suspected Child Trafficking Ring In Enugu

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The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has uncovered a suspected child trafficking case in Enugu State involving orphanage-related activities, rescuing two minors allegedly sold under the pretense of care arrangements.

In a statement released on Wednesday via its official social media platforms, the agency disclosed that it had launched an investigation into the case, which centers on a 51-year-old suspect identified as Thaddeus.

According to NAPTIP, Thaddeus is accused of selling the two children to his uncle, identified as Elies, in what the agency described as a disturbing exploitation of vulnerable minors.

“The suspect, Thaddeus (51), is alleged to have been involved in the sale of two children to his uncle, Elies,” the statement read, adding that the case raises serious concerns over the abuse of children under the guise of providing care.

Acting on credible intelligence, NAPTIP operatives carried out a rescue operation in Enugu State, successfully recovering the two children.

“The children, whose identities are being protected, are currently in safe custody receiving necessary care and support in line with the Agency’s victim protection protocols,” the agency stated.

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NAPTIP confirmed that investigations are ongoing as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the suspected trafficking network and bring all those involved to justice.

“The case remains under active investigation as NAPTIP intensifies efforts to uncover the full extent of the trafficking network and ensure that all persons found culpable are brought to justice,” the statement added.

The agency also called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious trafficking-related activities to relevant authorities.

The latest development comes amid intensified nationwide efforts by NAPTIP to dismantle human trafficking syndicates.

In April, the agency, in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), intercepted 47 Nigerians at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport who were attempting to board a flight to Cairo.

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Those individuals were subsequently placed in protective custody for profiling and support, while investigations continue into the syndicate behind the attempted trafficking operation.