34 Dead, 254 Infected As Meningitis Outbreak Hits Sokoto

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At least 34 people have died while 254 others have been infected following a meningitis outbreak affecting nine local government areas (LGAs) in Sokoto State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Faruk Abubakar-Wurno, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalists on the situation.

According to a report published by the cables, the commissioner said that the outbreak has spread across several communities, prompting urgent government response measures.

He explained that many of the fatalities occurred at home before medical intervention could be accessed, as some residents reportedly attributed symptoms to spiritual causes or unknown illnesses, delaying timely treatment.

“To contain the spread, the state government has established isolation centres in Dogondaji and Kurawa communities, located in Tambuwal and Sabon Birni LGAs”

According to him all 201 patients who received treatment in government health facilities have since been discharged.

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Providing a breakdown of the cases Wurno listed the affected LGAs as Dange-Shuni (26 cases), Kebbe (16), Shagari (51), Tambuwal (34), Wamakko (60), Sabon Birni (63), Bodinga (2), Kware (2), and Gada (1).

On laboratory findings, he revealed that samples were sent for testing, with eight cases confirmed as meningitis, reinforcing concerns about active transmission within communities.

The commissioner added that the government has intensified public awareness campaigns, urging residents to adopt preventive measures such as sleeping in well-ventilated spaces or outdoors, particularly amid extreme heat conditions known to worsen the spread of the disease.

He further noted that children between the ages of one and 15 are the most affected, while overcrowding and dry seasonal winds have significantly increased the risk of transmission.

Wurno said the state has strengthened disease surveillance systems, deployed surveillance officers, and improved laboratory capacity to ensure quicker detection and response, alongside the provision of essential medications to affected communities.