Disu Assures Tight Security As Police, INEC Map Out Election Strategy

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The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has pledged a strengthened partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure adequate security for voters and the conduct of peaceful elections across the country.

Disu gave the assurance on Wednesday while receiving the INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, and his delegation at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, where both institutions outlined a strategic framework for securing upcoming elections.

The meeting, attended by members of the police Force Management Team and senior INEC officials, focused on strengthening the security architecture ahead of the Ekiti and Osun off cycle governorship elections, forthcoming bye-elections, and the 2027 general elections.

“Discussions also examined the impact of prevailing security challenges on electoral processes nationwide.”

Speaking during the engagement, Amupitan stressed the need for proactive security arrangements and specialised training for security personnel.

He called for inclusive measures to guarantee that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) can vote without fear or obstruction.

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In his response, Disu described the visit as timely, noting that the police had already activated key strategies to curb electoral violence and related threats.

He said the measures include intelligence-led policing to counter political thuggery and cultism, enhanced protection for electoral materials and personnel, coordinated operations with other security agencies, and efforts to combat misinformation.

The police chief further assured that officers deployed for election duties would operate strictly within the provisions of the law, particularly the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

He added that personnel are undergoing intensive training on rules of engagement and human rights protection.

Reaffirming the police’s leadership role in election security, Disu declared a zero-tolerance stance on misconduct, warning that any officer found compromising the integrity of the electoral process would face disciplinary action.

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He reiterated the Force’s commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all voters, especially vulnerable groups, while calling for sustained collaboration between INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders to guarantee credible and peaceful elections.