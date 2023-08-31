IGP Meets Minister Of Police, Discuss Issues On National Security, Police Reform

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector General Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and the Ministry of Police Affairs have strengthened discussions on addressing critical issues of internal security as well as the ongoing reform of the Police Force.

The engagement on Thursday followed a courtesy visit of the IGP to the offices of the Minister, Ibrahim Gaidam and the Minister of State, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim.

During the conversation, the IGP emphasised the need to enhance collaboration between the police and the Ministry.

The Minister, while responding, pledged his support towards the implementation of key reforms and initiatives.

Both parties also vowed to provide the necessary resources, infrastructure, and training required for the Force to efficiently discharge its duties and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians.

The IGP emphasised that the visit highlights the undeniable need for collaborative efforts for improved security architecture in the nation.

He reiterated the importance of creating an enabling environment for officers and urged all stakeholders to support the ongoing reform efforts of the current administration.