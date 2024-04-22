JUST IN: Nigeria Not Ready For State-Controlled Police — IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has said that the country is not yet ready for the establishment of a state-controlled police force.

The IGP, represented by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Ben Okolo said this while speaking at the ongoing national dialogue on state police organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja on Monday.

The theme of the national dialogue is ‘Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria’.

The IGP said, “It is the submission of the leadership of the Nigeria police force that Nigeria is yet to mature and ready for the establishment of state-controlled police.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the former Nigeria’s military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan and retired Catholic Archbishop, John Onaiyekan are some of the dignitaries participating in the national dialogue.

The dialogue is the beginning of deliberations on the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (alteration) bill 2023 (Establishment of State Police) sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and 13 others.

The proposal in the bill, designed to improve public safety and strengthen law enforcement in Nigeria by decentralising the police, also provides for state police alongside the federal police.

It outlines a constitutional framework for states that choose to establish and maintain their service.

While giving his welcome remarks, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu who also chairs the House Constitution Review Committee said that the bill “aims to clarify the scope of the powers and responsibilities of the federal and state police, and to provide for their funding and oversight.”