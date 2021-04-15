IGP Shuts Down Police Monitoring Unit Offices In Lagos, Rivers

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, on Thursday, ordered the immediate shut down of the IGP Monitoring Unit offices in Lagos State and Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The IGP issued the order over issues relating to harassment and complaints against operatives of the unit.

The IGP gave the order during a meeting with police commissioners and zonal AIGs in Abuja.

Baba noted that the IGP Monitoring Unit would be re-organized.

More detials to follow…