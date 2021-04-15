POS Operator In Police Trouble After Her Account Was Credited From Stolen Phone

A Point of Sale (POS) service provider in Port Harcourt has found herself in trouble after some hoodlums transferred money to her account from a stolen phone.

The lady, who gave her name as Oluchi, while narrating her ordeal to THE WHISTLER, said she provides POS services around the Eliozu Flyover Axis of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Oluchi said trouble started for when the suspects (three men) approached her on Sunday evening that they needed fifty thousand naira and appealed that she accept a bank transfer.

“I did not suspect anything. It is normal in business. Sometimes customers are stranded and have no card on them. So I quickly accepted. I received the alert with my charge for the transaction and paid them cash.

“I was surprised to receive an SMS from my bank notifying me that my account had been frozen.

“When I got to the bank I was told my account was reported by the owner of the phone the customers used to transfer to me. The matter was being investigated.

“The account owner wants to arrest them and thought I was one of them. I do not know any of them. I have also been asked to provide a report from Police.

“I have been going to the bank to see how they can open my account so I go back to my business. But they have been turning me up and down, ” she lamented.

She said she has been battling to exonerate herself from the crime committed by her customers and

urged other POS operators to learn from her experience and apply caution while dealing with first time customers.