BBNaija’s llebaye To Pay N12m Tithe From N120m Grand Prize

Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has announced her intention to pay a tithe of N12 million to God from the N120 million she won from the reality TV show.

She made this known on Monday during an interview with Clout Africa’s ‘Getting Personal with Ex BBN All-Stars Housemate’ where she garnered attention and praise from fans and the public alike.

Ilebaye while responding to questions from fans said, “Well I’m not going to buy anything, the first thing I’m going to do is to give my tithe to God to thank Him for this grace he has given me. It’s a very good grace.”

She added that she won because she was destined to win this year.

“I won because I was destined to win this year. This is my time; this is my grace and my fans also added to my winning because they supported me. They loved me, they had sleepless nights voting for me, all day all night Baye tribe. So yes, and God. I played the game and I won.”

Tithing is a practice deeply rooted in many religious beliefs, where individuals pledge a portion of their earnings, typically one-tenth, to their religious institution or cause.

Tithing one-tenth of one’s income is found in Leviticus 27:30: “’A tithe of everything from the land, whether grain from the soil or fruit from the trees, belongs to the Lord; it is holy to the Lord.”

llebaye’s journey to stardom began when she first made an appearance in the ‘Level Up’ season of BBNaija in 202. After weeks of intense competition and public voting, she emerged as the winner of the ‘All Stars’ edition, securing the grand prize of N120 million.

The ‘GenZ Baddie’ chose to allocate a significant portion of the money won towards tithing.

Ilebaye’s decision to tithe has sparked reactions among fans, with some commending the reality TV star for her generosity and faith while others have suggested she should take it to Orphanage homes